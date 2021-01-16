Chateau Margot man arrested with illegal gun, ammo

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Friday arrested a Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara, man after an illegal firearm was found at his home.

The discovery was made sometime around 15:45h during an intelligence lead operation, which saw the police conducting a search on the home of the 43-year-old suspect.

They unearthed, in his presence, a .38 revolver without serial number and matching ammunition in the verandah in a case.

The suspect told the police that he found the firearm on the St. Cuthbert’s Mission trail.

He, nevertheless, was told of the offense, cautioned and arrested. The man was then taken to the Cove and John Police Station where the firearm was lodged.

Investigations are ongoing as he remains in custody.