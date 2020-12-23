Charrandass Persaud attends National Assembly sitting

Former APNU/AFC Parliamentarian Charrandass Persaud has made an appearance at today’s sitting of the National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

His appearance raised questions since members of the public are not permitted to physically view the proceedings in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Persaud rose to prominence following his “yes vote” to a no-confidence motion against the APNU/AFC Government on the night of December 21, 2018.

He had departed Guyana immediately for Canada on the night the coalition Government crumbled, out of fear for his life.

Persaud would have returned to Guyana following the swearing-in of Dr Irfaan Ali as President of Guyana on August 2, 2020.