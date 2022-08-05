Charlestown youth remanded for robbery at Kitty seawall

A resident of Russell Street, Charlestown, Georgetown appeared in a Georgetown Magistrate’s court on Wednesday to face a charge accusing him of robbing a man of a cellular phone.

Shawn Collins, 19, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on an allegation that, on July 31, at Kitty Seawall, Georgetown, while in the company of others, and armed with a knife, he robbed Sabaronie Magadai of a cellular phone valued at $80,000.

Collins, who denied the charge, has been remanded to prison until August 10.

The prosecutor told the court that on the day in question, Magadai and his friends were liming at the Seawall when Collins approached him and begged him for $1000. When the man refused to give him the money, Collins pulled out a knife from the waist of his pants and pointed it at him. His four accomplices then pounced on the virtual complainant and relieved him of his mobile phone before making good their escape.

After the incident, Magadai and his friends made a report to a Police patrol that was in the area. While the patrol was searching for the perpetrators, Magadai pointed out Collins, who, upon seeing the Police patrol, ran away, throwing the cell phone between some rocks.

He was pursued and apprehended, and the stolen item was found in his possession.