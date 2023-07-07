Charity Market fire likely originated from electrical meter – Police

See statement from the Guyana Police Force on the Charity Market fire:

Police in Regional Division Two are probing a fire that destroyed a section of the Charity Old Market, Essequibo Coast, yesterday (Thursday, July 6, 2023).

At about 19:15 hours last night, a Sergeant of Police on his way to the Charity Police Station observed smoke emanating from the roof in the middle of the market and immediately alerted the security guards employed by NM Security Services, who were on duty there.

At the time, the market gates, which were locked and secured with padlocks, were opened by the police with the keys lodged at the Charity Police Station.

Upon checking, it was observed that sparks and smoke were coming from an electrical meter, which is located at the centre of the market.

Efforts by the security guards, police ranks, and residents who formed a bucket brigade in an attempt to extinguish the fire failed.

Firefighters from the Anna Regina Fire Service responded and immediately went into action but were unable to save 25 of the reported 85 stalls in the market and part of the market roof, which collapsed.

Leading Fireman Tribuwan and Section Officer Springer received electric shocks while an object fell on the head of Fireman Ramdahin, who received minor injuries. They were all rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital for medical attention.

The estimated damage/loss is yet to be determined.

