Charis Griffith: A forensic chemist with a heart for service

Charis Griffith, a forensic chemist at heart, currently serves as the Deputy Director of the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory. Her journey into the world of forensics was sparked by a love of mystery novels and crime-solving tales, from James Patterson’s gripping plots to Edward Stratemeyer’s Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew. TV series like NCIS and Murder She Wrote further captivated her imagination. These stories ignited a constant stream of questions: “How? When? Why? Where? Who?” driving her to solve the mysteries alongside the characters.

Growing up on Hadfield Street, Lodge, Charis never knew of any forensic scientists in Guyana. The idea of pursuing a career in forensics felt like venturing into uncharted territory. “I didn’t even know if my dreams were a possibility,” she recalls. But that uncertainty didn’t stop her. Fuelled by determination and curiosity, Charis dared to step into the unknown. After completing her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at the University of Guyana, she made the bold decision to travel to the United Kingdom alone to chase her dream.

Moving to the UK to study at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge was both exciting and terrifying. Charis battled self-doubt, often questioning if she was capable or if she truly belonged in such an unfamiliar environment. “I had many doubts,” she admits. “I wondered if I’d made the right decision, if I was smart enough, strong enough. But I realised that growth doesn’t happen in comfort zones.” Despite these challenges, she persevered, earning her Master of Science in Forensic Science with distinction, a testament to her resilience and dedication.

Charis’s career at the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory is marked by her commitment to excellence. Starting as a Science Officer and Head of the Chemistry Department, she worked her way up to Senior Science Officer and now serves as the Deputy Director. Throughout her journey, Charis has faced her fair share of challenges, including navigating the complexities of forensic science in a developing country. Yet, she sees these challenges as opportunities to grow and improve systems that can help solve crimes and ensure justice for all.”

“I believe in the power of science to bring clarity in moments of uncertainty,” Charis shares. “Every case is a puzzle, and the answer lies in the details. That’s what drives me every day, to find those answers and make a real difference.”

Her role goes far beyond administrative responsibilities; Charis is deeply involved in improving analytical techniques, creating policies, supporting staff development, and fostering regional and international collaborations with forensic laboratories. Her meticulous attention to detail and drive for continuous improvement have helped to advance the lab’s work, making an impactful contribution to forensic science in Guyana. Under her leadership, the lab has been able to refine its methods and improve its efficiency, benefiting both the scientific community and the legal system.

Charis’s contributions extend beyond the laboratory. A passionate volunteer, she believes in putting service above self. She has served as a past president of the Rotaract Club of the University of Guyana, a leader at the local Duke of Edinburgh Award Programme (President’s Youth Award—Republic of Guyana [PYARG]), and continues to volunteer with the Guyana Red Cross Society and the Civil Defence Commission. Whether it’s leading community initiatives or assisting in disaster relief efforts, Charis’s service-oriented mindset shows that her dedication to making a difference goes far beyond her professional duties. “I’ve always felt that giving back is just as important as pursuing your own goals,” she reflects. “Service is an essential part of being a leader. Whether it’s mentoring young people or helping during a crisis, it’s about making a positive impact wherever you can.”

This year, as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science (IDWGS), Charis Griffith stands as a shining example of what it means to lead with purpose, passion, and a relentless pursuit of knowledge. Her story is one of inspiration, showing young girls and women that they too can carve out paths in fields like forensics and science, driven by curiosity, compassion, and a commitment to service. Charis’s work in both science and community service is not only shaping the present but also inspiring the future of young women in STEM. [Ministry of Home Affairs Feature]

--- ---