Charge recommended for senior cop over order to trail Opposition Leader

A Superintendent within the Guyana Police Force (GPF), who reportedly instructed junior ranks to trail Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton will face a disciplinary charge.

On Wednesday afternoon, legal advice was provided to the acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, and Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, for a charge to be instituted.

The charge was initiated after a complaint was made of Police ranks trailing the Leader of the Opposition on June 13 when he visited the family of Quindon Bacchus on the East Coast of Demerara. Bacchus was shot dead by a Police rank during a sting operation.

On Thursday, the GPF said that the Superintendent would be charged with the offence of acting in a manner likely to bring discredit to the reputation of the Force. This is contrary to Section 4(d) (vii) of the Police (Discipline) Act, Chapter 17:01.

It is being alleged that he gave his junior ranks the instructions to escort the Leader of the Opposition and was not being truthful about it.

In a video that was posted on Facebook, Norton was seen being followed by two masked ranks on motorcycles. The Opposition Leader stopped his vehicle and confronted the ranks. He was heard asking the ranks who gave them instructions to follow him. As such, the ranks responded that they were only following orders.

After the incident, the Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility launched an investigation into the incident.