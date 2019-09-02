Chaos at Georgetown Stelling, 2 persons fainted

At least two persons have fainted after standing in line at the Georgetown Stelling, waiting to board a boat to head across the Demerara River.

The Demerara Harbour Bridge – the main thoroughfare over the river – is closed until further notice after a barge crashed into it, forcing hundreds of commuters to use the water taxis.

The stranded commuters are complaining about the slow system in place to get passengers boarded.

The line is stretching all the way past the Stabroek Market.

“It is absolute chaos and discomfort,” one commuter expressed to INews.

INews was told that frustrated commuters are fighting and using expletives.

“It is pure disorder,” the commuter stated.

The river taxis will work up to 10pm to cater for the heavy volume of persons needing to cross the river.