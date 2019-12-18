Change in attitude of motorists needed to combat road carnage – Top Cop

With the high instances of road death recorded in recent months, Police Commissioner Leslie James is of the belief that motorists and other road users need to change their attitude for there to be a reduction in minor, serious and fatal accidents.

Guyana’s road carnage has increased in recent time, with as many as 12 persons losing their lives within seven days.

While the Police Force has a major role to play in keeping the roadways safe, the Top Cop said the attitude of motorists is a major factor.

“We would like to see a change in the attitude of motorists and the way in which they use our roads,” James said.

“They would have heard statements made by the Traffic Chief in that regard, speaking directly to persons who are using the road, who decide on occasion the way in which they would driver or the way in which they would use the road resulting in serious and fatalities…It’s almost as if they’re flouting the law,” the Top Cop posited.

Since last Sunday, the Force employed a new operation to decrease these numbers and make the roads safer, especially during the holiday season. James said more human resources will be put aside for this, until there is a positive change.

“We are out there in numbers…We sat and strategised after which we commenced an operation referred to as ‘Operation Safe Roads’…We’ve been doing what we have to do. We’ll continue to do what we have to do. We have increased numbers now following this operation that commenced on Sunday and this will continue until we see a change in the attitude of those using the road,” James added.

Families of victims have been calling for stiffer penalties against errant road users, saying that the consequences are too lenient, hence the continued recklessness on the roadways. But the Police Commissioner contended that Guyana’s Laws are sufficient.

“We are aware that on occasions, especially in some developed countries, they may have certain penalties which can be used as a deterrent to cause persons to think differently about the way in which they would use roads while driving, etc.”

“The law as it is today and penalties and fines being given to persons who are found driving dangerously and even where persons are incarcerated following an accident caused by dangerous driving, I think it is sufficient at this time.”