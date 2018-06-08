Chandimal falls as Windies check SL progress

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Captain Dinesh Chandimal fell on the stroke of lunch as West Indies checked Sri Lanka’s revival on the third day of the opening Test here Friday.

The visitors reached the interval on 125 for five, representing somewhat of a recovery after the innings lay in ruins at 43 for four in the third over of the morning at Queen’s Park Oval.

At the break, wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella was unbeaten on 25 and was partnered by Dilruwan Perera on four.

Chandimal has so far top-scored with 44, an innings lasting 121 deliveries and including five fours.

He appeared set to take his side to lunch safely when he slashed the first ball of the final over before the break from fast bowler Shannon Gabriel (2-34), to Roston Chase at point.

Roshen Silva had been the day’s first casualty when he bowled off his pads by seamer Kemar Roach (2-34) after adding four to his overnight one, after Sri Lanka had resumed on 31 for three.

Chandimal then added a crucial 78 for the fifth wicket with Dickwella, who has so far faced 55 deliveries and counted three boundaries.

West Indies declared their first innings on 414 for eight in the final hour on Thursday’s day two.