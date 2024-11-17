Chainsaw operator fatally stabbed after brawl at Soesdyke bar; 4 arrested

Four persons including a teenager are currently in police custody over the murder of a 40-year-old chainsaw operator, Davanan Hosea, who was stabbed to death after a brawl at a Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, bar.

The incident occurred at about 01:35h today.

According to police reports, Hosea, a resident of Hillfoot Squatting Area on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, had been consuming alcohol Saturday evening with his reputed wife and his brother, Levon Hosea, a Chinese Restaurant at Coverden, EBD.

The brother told investigators that he left the couple and went home. He then received a call from his brother at around 21:00 to meet him (Davanan) at the Raghoo Sports Bar, located on the Soesdyke Public Road.

On arrival, the brothers purchased alcoholic beverages. Davanan then told his brother that a group of men at the bar were looking at him. The men subsequently approached Davanan, grabbed hold of him in the presence of Levon, and relieved him of his valuables.

As a result, Levon confronted the suspects and a brawl ensued at the bar. The brothers managed to escape by running through Shawnie Gas Station, located at the Soesdyke Public Road to the south of Raghoo Sports Bar, which led to a track behind the Gas Station. The brothers were pursued by the perpetrators, who managed to catch up with Davanan which ended up in a scuffle.

Levon intervened and told his brother to run east along the track, as two men pursued them. Levon stated that he ran in a different direction from Davanan. Levon went on to say that when he saw his brother again, he observed blood on the chest area of his t-shirt. Davanan had collapsed on the Hillfoot Soesdyke/Linden highway.

According to police, Davanan’s body was examined and stab wounds were seen on the right side of his face, on the left side of his abdomen, at the centre of his chest, and on the right side of his chest. All stab wounds were measured at one inch and a half.

The body of Davanan Hosea was then escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was seen and medically examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body was later escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

At around 06:00h this morning, the CCTV footage was viewed at Raghu Sports Bar at Soesdyke where several persons were seen fighting with the now-deceased man.

Based on an intelligence-led operation, Kevin Grandstuart, 24, of Victory Valley Road, Timehri, was arrested with a black ‘Rambo’ knife along with ⁠Rodwell Fraser, 21, also of Victory Valley Road; ⁠Dwayne Bascom, 25, of Kara Kara, Linden, and a 16-year-old from Victory Valley Road, who was found with the dead man’s cell phone.

They were all placed into custody assisting with the investigation.

