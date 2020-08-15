CGX Energy donates $14M worth of supplies to CDC

The Canadian oil and gas exploration company (CGX Energy) donated supplies worth $14 million to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), to assist communities affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The handover, which occurred at the National Gymnasium, saw in attendance; the Executive Chairman of CGX Energy, Dr. Suresh Narine, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar, and CDC’s Director-General, Lt. Col. Kester Craig.

Dr. Narine noted that the company’s donation included 40,000 boxes of locally manufactured Morning Glory breakfast cereal, which is mass-produced in Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

Each box contains five complete meal replacements and will be distributed to the communities that were severely affected by COVID-19.

“CGX Energy and our joint venture partners, Frontier Energy, have come together to enable the donation of these 40,000 boxes of cereal to CDC, in response to the President, His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s call for the private sector to step forward and assist with his clear priority in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Narine explained.

He disclosed that the decision to use a local food product is in keeping with efforts to sustain local agro-processing ventures during the pandemic.

CGX and Frontier Energy will be making a monetary donation of $10 million later in the week to assist with the pandemic.

Minister Indar, noted that the new PPP/C Government has formed a Cabinet sub-committee to address the social and economic issues that have surfaced due to the pandemic.

Along with Minister Indar, the other members of the Cabinet sub-committee are Prime Minister, Brig. (ret’d), Mark Phillips, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

The Minister noted that other private sectors bodies have been assisting the PPP/C Government in bringing relief to citizens affected by the impact of COVID-19.

“I would like to thank Dr. Narine and his team from CGX for their generous donation. We have to help each other during this critical time and to ensure more donations happen so that we can help our brothers and sisters throughout Guyana,” Minister Indar posited.

Lt. Col. Kester Craig also expressed his appreciation to the oil and gas companies that have joined the fight against COVID-19 and are fulfilling their corporate social responsibilities.

Those companies include CGX Energy, ExxonMobil, SBM Offshore and Tullow Oil.

In his closing remarks, Lt. Col. Craig stated: “It’s good to see oil and gas companies coming on board to support humanitarian efforts. By ensuring there is necessary relief for people is one area that can help to flatten the curve… And, we will continue to work collectively to eradicate COVID-19 from Guyana.” [Extracted and Modified from DPI]