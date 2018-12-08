Cevons, Puran Brothers to resume collection after meeting with Central Govt, M&CC

Cevons Waste Management and Puran Brothers Disposal are expected to resume garbage collection in the city, after assurances that they will be paid outstanding monies owed for services provided during the earlier part of 2018.

Both solid waste collectors indicated that they met with Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan and officials of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on Friday, where it was guaranteed that payment would be made for the owed $160 million, putting an end to the ongoing saga between collectors and the cash-strapped Council.

After “amicable and constructive” deliberations, both parties accepted the offer with the first payment expected before the ending of this year. Moreover, Cevons and Puran have also agreed to resume services in Georgetown, subject to the assent of City Hall and under the terms and conditions in the contract.

“It yielded what we believe to be credible assurances that settlement of the outstanding debt will commence very shortly. Our understanding is that the first payment will be made before the end of 2018. We have, without prejudice, accepted those assurances,” the service providers jointly announced.

Consideration was given to the inconvenience faced by citizens of Georgetown and its environs and as such, the current goal is “to restore a condition of normalcy in the shortest possible time” with commitment to the city’s welfare.

Presently, Puran and Cevons are awaiting the “green light” from the Council to resume operations.

The collectors withdrew their services after being owed over $160 million which accumulated since the first quarter of 2018. According to the companies, they wanted their June and July arrears payment by November month end; August and September payments by December 31 and the resumption of regular payments as stipulated in their contract in February.

Within less than one week, garbage piled high throughout commercial and residential areas, a key indication that there was no collection for almost one week, even though City Hall had reportedly brought on board smaller contractors to fill the gaps left from the fallout.

Central Georgetown saw enterprises and prominent locations all lined with black garbage bags of unwanted waste. Additionally, vendors at Bourda decried a slow collection process, having to wait for days before the garbage is removed.

Residents were also pondering as to when the refuse would be removed as it is distasteful to look at.

Furthermore, they had nowhere to place to bags but to leave them on the streets.

After numerous complaints, the Council introduced a new weekly schedule last Monday to improve their lacking effectiveness.

Monday to Friday will entail collection in different sections of the city, including commercial areas until the chief collectors resume operations.