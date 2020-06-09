Certified recount results delivered to Lowenfield for expeditious submission to Commission

The Certificate of District Tabulation for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) along with the certificates for the other nine regions have been passed on to Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield.

He must now tabulate those results and submit the final total – along with a summary of the observations that were made during the recount process – to the Elections Commission for the final declaration on or before June 16.

The results have indicated a win for the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) which secured 233,336 votes.

See all Certificates of Tabulation: