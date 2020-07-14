CEO refuses to submit report; GECOM meeting postponed

The meeting of the seven-member Guyana Elections Commission which was scheduled for 14:00hrs today has been postponed after an APNU/AFC supporter filed a case in the High Court seeking to block the elections declaration.

INews understands that the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, who was given a final chance to submit his elections report today using the recount figures, has once again failed to do so.

According to information received, the CEO also refused to say whether he has completed the report as ordered by the GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singh.

In fact, reports indicate that the government-aligned commissioners walked out of the meeting when the CEO was requested to present his report.

Meanwhile, the case filed by the APNU/AFC supporter comes up for hearing before the Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George at 10:00hrs tomorrow.

GECOM is expected to meet later that day.

The GECOM Chair had made it clear that if the CEO fails to submit his report as required, she will ask the Deputy Chief Elections Officer Roxanne Myers to do so.