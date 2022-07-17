Centurion among 2 latest COVID deaths; 46 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

These latest fatalities are a 57-year-old male who died today and a 102-year-old female who died on July 16 – both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

With these, the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana has gone up to 1,266.

Meanwhile, another 46 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Active cases in the country are now 984. This includes two patients in the COVID ICU and the remaining persons in either home (950) or institutional (32) isolation.

One other person is also in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 66,663 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.