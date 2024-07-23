Cemetery Road Project to be completed in 3 weeks with 2 new sub-contractors

Days after the Public Works Minister told residents of Roxanne Burnham Gardens that the government is considering taking control of the delayed Cemetery Road project, he announced on Monday that two sub-contractors were hired to complete the job.

This new development comes after the original contractor, Avinash Construction and Metal Works failed twice to complete the project within the stipulated deadline. Avinash Construction and Metal Works was on Monday summoned to a meeting and agreed to a ‘Program of Execution’, which requires the company to pay the sub-contractors for their work.

In an interview with this publication, Edghill disclosed that all the parties involved have approximately three weeks to complete the much-anticipated project. He explained that the decision was made given that the pertinent piece of infrastructure is one year behind. To date, it stands at 70 per cent complete.

“A sub-contractor will complete the Princes Street bridge; another sub-contractor will build the culverts at Sussex Street and all the other remedial works including paving will be executed by Avinash. Everybody has the same timeline and the monies that will be paid to the sub-contractors will be deducted from the sum of the contract Avinash bid for.”

According to Edghill, the Government’s evaluators decided against terminating the contract with Avinash Construction and Metal Works since the company had significantly advanced works, despite its slow pace.

Nevertheless, he said the Government has already pursued liquidated damages from the contractor for the delays suffered in the execution of the contract.

The $475 million project will see the two-lane carriageway being extended into four lanes. When completed, it is expected to significantly alleviate traffic congestion.

Edghill said no further delay will be tolerated given that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration has already committed to the residents of the East and West Ruimveldt.

“I can’t deem it as a further extension because they have already been charged liquidated damages as expected… We apologize to the people for the inconvenience they have been suffering as a result of this lagging project but we are determined to get it finished”.

“I am saying it here loud and clear; we will not allow that contractor to continue to frustrate the people of East and West Ruimveldt. We will have to take over the project and we will finish Cemetery Road,” the Minister stressed.

Back in April, the Government terminated the contract of Kalco Guyana Inc. after it failed to complete Lot 8 B of the Conversation Tree to Dennis Street Road project.

