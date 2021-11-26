Cellular phones, improvised weapons among items seized at Timehri Prison

A raid conducted at the Timehri Prison today resulted in the seizure of several contraband items including cellular phones and improvised weapons.

The raid was conducted between 06:20h and 09:45h by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service.

Among the items seized are a quantity of marijuana seeds in oil, three packs of cigarettes along with four cigarette lighters, one improvised smoking utensil, eight cellular phones, one memory card, and reader, three cellphone chargers, several razor blades, eight improvised weapons, six bottles of pepper sauce, four metal spoons and three bottles of fermented drinks.

The items found were confiscated and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances under which they entered the prison.