Cell phones, improvised weapons, marijuana found during search at Lusignan Prison

A joint search exercise conducted at the Lusignan Prison on the East Coast of Demerara has resulted in the discovery and seizure of several contraband items.

The exercise was carried out sometime between 06:15hrs to 08:30hrs on Saturday. The operation was headed by Deputy Police Commander for Regional Division 4’C’, Supt Keithon King. He and his team were assisted by the Officer in Charge of the Lusignan Prison, Senior Superintendent Gyandat and other ranks of the Guyana Prison Service.

The following items were found during the joint operation at the Lusignan Prison this morning:

** 9 cellphones

** 10 improvised weapons

** 7 razor blades

** 1 charger head

** 2 phone batteries

** 3 scissors (pairs)

** 5 lighters

** 1 metal spoon