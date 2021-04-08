CDC warns of heavy rainfall, flooding this weekend

The National Weather Watch Center has reported that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected this weekend from Friday April 9, 2021 to Sunday April 11, 2021.

According to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the coastal areas should receive heavy rainfall particularly in the early morning hours, with up to four inches of rain over a 24-hour period.

In addition, it was noted that above normal high tides are forecasted and could likely lead to flooding in low lying, poorly drained, and riverine areas.

The CDC said there is also a possibility of landslides in hilly areas as well.

Residents are advised to take all necessary precautions, especially drivers and road users.

The Civil Defence Commission will provide more updates as they become available.