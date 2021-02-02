CDC to assess Region Nine’s susceptibility to “seismic hazard”, explore possibility of earthquake-resilient codes

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC), in a statement today, says it continues to monitor the impact of the 5.7 magnitude earthquake which was felt across Guyana on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Based on the assessments conducted across the Regions, the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region 9) which shares border with Brazil was hardest hit.

The Regional Disaster Response System was activated and assessments in the Katoonarib and Sawariwau located in the Deep South, Rupununi areas were conducted on February 1, 2021.

Those assessments revealed damages to two (2) homes and a few earth surfaces cracks. While the team was on the ground, loud rumbling sounds were heard about three times from different directions around the communities.

There are no reports of loss of human lives.

Residents reported that years ago this sound was heard, and it felt like “movement” of the earth.

Mr. Karl Singh, Regional Executive Officer informed the CDC that the Region will assist in the rehabilitation of the homes that are damaged. Construction materials are being deployed to the communities today.

The CDC would be partnering with the Minister of Natural Resources to conduct further analysis, observation, and assessments to gain a comprehensive perspective of the Region’s susceptibility to seismic hazard.

The Commission is also in discussion with The Seismic Research Centre of the University of

the West Indies and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency to provide

technical support if the need arises.

The result of these assessments could determine future actions which can include but not

limited to conducting earthquake preparedness and response planning and training,

evacuation drills and exploring the possibility of developing earthquake-resilient

infrastructure codes for that Region and by extension Guyana.