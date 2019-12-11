CDC probing suspected chemical spill at GNIC Wharf

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) says it is investigating a suspected chemical spill which occurred at the GNIC Wharf, Lombard Street, Georgetown.

A team including the CDC, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Water Incorporated was deployed to conduct a risk assessment and execute appropriate response.

The Guyana Police Force was also contacted to provide cordon and traffic control.

In the meantime, the CDC is advising the public to stay clear of the area to avoid any contamination. It is unclear what the chemical is and what danger, if any, it poses. INews understands that employees have evacuated. Reports are that workers experienced a burning sensation about their bodies from the exposure to the chemical.