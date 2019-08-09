CDC monitoring flooding at Eteringbang

Several parts of Eteringbang in Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni) have been flooded due to the persistent rainfall over the past few days.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) says it is monitoring the situation through its National Emergency System.

The Regional Democratic Council has reported that one farm was flooded while there was no immediate threat to homes and businesses.

Over the next 24 hours the RDC and members of the GDF will continuously monitor the situation and provide updates.

Hydromet has forecasted that over the next 24 hours rainfall is expected to range between 10mm and 15mm mainly across Regions 9 and 8 with other regions expected to experience up to 5mm.

Hydromet indicated that these conditions prevail due to the presence of the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) interacting with an easterly wave.

Residents of low-lying areas and those prone to floods are urged to take all necessary precautions to ensure impact is minimised.

All ocean-going vessels are asked to observe and take necessary precautions against waves that may reach heights of approximately 1.5m.