CDC gets over $2M in supplies from GoGEC

As support from the private sector heightens, the Civil Defence Commission this morning received over 2 million dollars worth of supplies from the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GoGEC) to aid with its flood relief efforts.

The donation was made by GoGEC in collaboration with its partners, Readymix Concrete and Palm Court.

Among the items donated was a large quantity of rice, face masks and other essential items.

The supplies were handed over to the CDC by GoGEC’s representative, Ravindra Prashad. Also present were representatives of Readymix Concrete and Palm Court.