A team led by the Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Col. Nazrul Hussain, arrived in Mahdia on Monday with a quantity of personal care supplies for those affected by the fire that devasted the female dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School in the wee hours of Monday.

The inferno has left 19 children dead including a 5-year-old.

The CDC team is also conducting assessments and providing support to the other agencies on the ground.

