CDC boss assures monitoring of Guyana’s borders continues in effort to stop spread of coronavirus

Director-General (DG) of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig has reassured that the monitoring of Guyana’s borders is ongoing as efforts to stop the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) continue.

The Director-General was at the time responding to questions posed by members of the media at the daily COVID-19 update to the nation, DPI reported.

Craig said even before the presence of COVID-19 in the country, the borders have always been monitored; particularly the Barima-Waini district, as it relates to migrants crossing the borders into Guyana.

“That has been a continual process in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force, the Immigration Department and the Ministry of citizenship,” he explained.

The Director-General reminded of the tracking device being used by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) which follows and stores data of persons traversing these locations.

He added that prior to the first Coronavirus case the Immigration Department was instructed to ensure systems were in place to keep a tag on migrants.

The HEOC consists of representatives from the CDC, the Guyana Police Force, Immigration Department and the Ministry of Citizenship who work closely with the various regional hospitals to manage any case.

This team will take the necessary action based on the “case definition” which would have been outlined.

Additionally, it was highlighted that the Port Authority conducts assessments at the various ports and commenced implementation of their strategies. Notices are disseminated to stakeholders; thereafter, the necessary action is taken, DPI reported.