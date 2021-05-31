CDC anticipates mudslides in Reg.7; residents urged to move to higher grounds

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is urging residents along the Cuyuni and Mazaruni Rivers, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) to immediately move to higher ground due to current and anticipated rainfall and mudslides.

In an urgent notice, the CDC noted that the National Weather Watch Center forecasts that conditions will likely lead to continued flooding of areas already under water.

The CDC is urging residents to take the necessary precautions to safeguard life and property against flooding, heavy winds and mudslides.