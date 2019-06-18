CCJ RULINGS: GECOM Chair was appointed in breach of the Guyana Constitution

The Caribbean Court of Justice has pronounced that Justice James Patterson was appointed as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission through a flawed process and in breach of Article 161 (2) of the Constitution of Guyana.

Justice Patterson was appointed hastily by President David Granger, after rejecting three lists submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

According to CCJ President Adrian Saunders, in reading from the court summary, the court has decided that President Granger has to proffer good reason before he can reject candidates.