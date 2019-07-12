CCJ rules President, Opposition Leader must urgently settle on new GECOM Chair

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), this afternoon, ruled that the President and the Leader of the Opposition must settle on a new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) with the utmost urgency.

The CCJ made no order in this regard considering the fact that Justice (rtd) James Patterson has already resigned following the Court’s June 18 judgment that his appointment was in breach of Guyana’s Constitution.

There is currently a breakdown in talks between the Government and the Opposition on the issue. The matter has since been referred back to the President and the Leader of the Opposition to resolve. (More details later).