CCJ restrains GECOM from declaring elections results

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has granted an injunction restraining GECOM from taking any steps to prejudice the fair hearing of the appeal including, but not limited to, issuing a declaration of the results of the elections held on 2 March 2020, until the it issues final orders in relation to the appeal.

The appeal was filed by the PPP/C which contends that the Court of Appeal in its pronouncement plunged the law in total confusion and it is now no longer clear how an election of members of the National Assembly is to be challenged and how the election of the President can be challenged.

The PPP/C contends that in fact, the Court of Appeal has wrongly ruled that these two challenges must be done separately and in different Courts.

The CCJ has already set July 1 for a full hearing of the appeal.

A case management conference is expected to be held on Thursday, June 25.