CCJ has inherent jurisdiction to hear appeal – prominent lawyers

Several prominent lawyers have poured cold water on assertions emanating from the APNU/AFC Camp, pointing out that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has jurisdiction to hear the appeal against the Court of Appeal’s ruling.

Attorney General (caretaker) Basil Williams, who is a senior member of the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNC/R) – one of the parties of the coalition administration refusing to accept electoral defeat – is arguing that the CCJ has no jurisdiction to hear the appeal which was filed by the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C).

Among the lawyers who disagree with Williams are: Anil Nandlall, a former Attorney General; Christopher Ram, former Bar Association President; and Sanjeev Datadin.

ANIL NANDLALL



Anil Nandlall has asserted that the APNU/AFC Coalition is purposely misleading their supporters by reading Section 4 of the Caribbean Court of Justice Act in isolation of the rest of the Act.

He explained that the first duty of every court is that it must satisfy itself that it has jurisdiction– either by inquiry made by a party or on its own volition before it can make any order in a given case.

In this case, he pointed out that the CCJ has already 1) issued an injunction, 2) it has already fixed a date for case management, 3) it has already fixed a date for hearing, therefore the CCJ has already satisfy itself that it has jurisdiction.

CHRISTOPHER RAM

Christopher Ram explained that if the CCJ did not have jurisdiction, it would not have taken on the case and issued orders restraining the Guyana Elections Commission from making any declarations.

He noted too that a complete reading of the CCJ Act would show that the regional court has jurisdiction.

Ram pointed to Section 6 of the Act which sets out its jurisdiction to hear “any civil or criminal proceeding which involve a question as to the interpretation of the Constitution.”

SANJEEV DATADIN

Sanjeev Datadin explained that the CCJ has inherent jurisdiction to hear the matter, as stipulated in the CCJ Act.

“The court has enormous powers and latitude to see that justice is done. Because it is the final court. The court has latitude to hear matters which are of great public importance,” Datadin said.

Article 177 (b) of the Act states that: “the Court of Appeal shall have exclusive jurisdiction to hear and determine any question as to the validity of an election of a President in so far as that question depends on the qualification of any person for election or the interpretation of this constitution; and any decision of that court under this paragraph shall be final.”



Meanwhile, Section 26 (1) of the CCJ Act states: “Under article 123 of the Constitution and this Act the Caribbean Court of Justice being the final court of appeal for Guyana, all laws, including the Constitution in force in Guyana or otherwise having effect as part of the law of Guyana immediately before the commencement of this Act shall thereafter be construed and have effect with such modifications, adaptations, qualifications and exceptions as may be necessary to bring them into conformity with this Act.”