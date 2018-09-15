CCJ denies Bisram’s request for early hearing

Roughly one month after US-based businessman Marcus Bisram’s mother Sharmila Inderjali, challenged the Appeal court’s denial for an urgent hearing; the CCJ has upheld the court’s ruling, signaling that the applicant’s son will wait his turn at a New York facility as he continues to fight extradition to Guyana.

Investigators here accused him of ordering several henchmen to kill Berbice Carpenter Fiyazz Narinedatt and make his November 1, 2016 murder appear as a hit and run.

Iderjali wanted the courts to fast-track the judicial process regarding her bid to have the Director of Public Prosecutions withdraw the murder case, but the State attorneys here contend Bisram’s lawyers have been abusing the court’s process.

In late July, Bisram’s mother had to pay $250,000 his court costs to the State.

Police meanwhile say that Narinedatt’s murder was ordered after he rejected the New York-based Bisram’s sexual advances at a party two years ago.

Bisram’s extradition order was signed in October last by US Judge Peggy Kuo. He was charged in absentia in 2016 for the murder of the 27-year-old Number 70 Village Corentyne Carpenter Narinedatt.

Several courts cases have been filed in a bid to discontinue the charges but many of the Justices in Guyana have been ruling unfavourably towards Bisram.