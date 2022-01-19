CCAC resolved $152M in consumer grievances last year

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission in 2021 resolved over $152 million in consumer complaints that were reported, with Region Four securing the highest number of grievances.

By enforcing the Consumer Affairs Act of 2011, the Commission can seek redress for affected consumers in Guyana. As per report, 480 complaints amounting to $211,034,785 were received last year.

“This amount reflected a 101 per cent increase in the dollar value of complaints compared with the previous year 2020,” a statement on Tuesday outlined.

The electronics or electronics services, auto industry; and appliance and appliance service dominated the categories of complaints. The auto industry accounted for the highest value of complaints at $117,167,673.

Meanwhile, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) generated the highest number of complaints at 350, followed by Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) with 63, Region 10 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) at 25, and Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) at 23.

The Commission inspected 104 businesses in Georgetown, Rosignol, and New Amsterdam for compliance with the Consumer Affairs Act 2011 (CAA). Thirty-five of the businesses inspected were in conformance, while the other 69 were made aware of their duties under the CAA and were allowed to bring their operations into conformance. Re-inspections will be done in the first quarter of 2022.

A Used Vehicle Standard proposed by the CCAC to the Guyana National Bureau of Standards was approved by the National Standards Council. CCAC made the proposal following the continuously high number of complaints about purchasing “used vehicle” The new Standard is intended to provide consumers with the requisite information which enables them to make informed decisions.

“The Commission will, in 2022, host outreaches in all ten regions in its programme to increase awareness of the Consumer Affairs Act and the role of the Commission,” the missive added.

The CCAC was established under the Consumer Affairs Act of 2011. Its functions include investigating complaints by agencies and consumers and determining if there has been a contravention of the Competition and Fair-Trading Act of 2006 and the CAA; to take prescribed actions should there be a contravention of the law and eliminating anti-competitive agreements.

It is also responsible for providing information to consumers on their rights and to enable them to make informed choices; to advise the Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce on matters as it relates to the CFTA and the CAA; to institute, participate in, and/or support proceedings before a court of law, including to bring prosecutions where the Commission deems fit.