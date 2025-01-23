Cayenne man wanted by police nabbed with gun, ammo

A 37-year-old man, who was wanted by police in Linden, was arrested on Wednesday with a firearm and matching ammunition.

Kellon McCloud called ‘Penny’, who hails from Cayenne, French Guiana, was wanted for a previous break and enter matter.

According to the police, a mobile patrol on duty went to the Christianburg ball field in Linden, where the suspect was found on the pavilion.

McCloud, who is known to the police, was subjected to a search during which the ranks unearthed a 9MM firearm with 14 live rounds of ammunition that were hidden in his crotch.

He was promptly arrested and taken to the Wismar Police Station, where he remains in custody pending further investigations.

