Catch a year’s supply of Carib Beer at CPL final

Fans attending the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final in Trinidad will get the chance to win a year’s supply of beer with the ‘Catch a Carib’ challenge.

Any spectator who catches a six one-handed, and does so cleanly, at the Hero CPL final won’t have to buy a beer again for 12 months since Carib will be taking care of them until this time next year!

However, the offer is not just for the final. Fans can also get their hands on free Carib beer supplies if they catch a six one-handed at any CPL match. Those who pull this off will win two months’ supply of beer, and the first to do so in each tournament location will win tickets to the CPL final courtesy of Carib.

CPL’s Head of Marketing, Chris Watson, said: “CPL are always striving to make the fan experience the best that it can be. Innovative and engaged brands like Carib finding ways to reward supporters for coming to games in a way that is fun and interactive is so important to us as a tournament. We are delighted to have Catch a Carib as part of CPL this year and we are very excited about seeing the winners at the final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on 12 October.”

Meanwhile, Antron Forte, Marketing Manager for Carib, said: “Carib, the beer that brings the vibes, the energy and the fun is excited to partner with CPL in the Catch a Carib promotion. We can’t wait to award lucky winners with free beer… Catch a Carib.. catch the vibes… that’s the way we, at Carib, play.”