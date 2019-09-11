Case dismissed against woman accused of throwing filthy water on PPP protestors

The woman, who allegedly threw muddy gutter water on a group of People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) protesters on July 19, 2019, at Barrack and High Streets, Georgetown, had the charge dismissed against her. The case was dismissed after the Virtual Complainant failed to show up on Tuesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to give evidence. The case was called on several occasions but the VC was a no-show.

At the court hearing, Cassandra Amsterdam, 24, a cosmetologist who is a squatter at Lot 48 Barrack and High Streets, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Rondell Weaver, who dismissed the charge.

Reports are on July 19, as hundreds of PPP supporters were protesting in front of the Guyana Elections Commission, Amsterdam hurled expletives at the protesters and then proceeded into her home, brought out a cutlass and threatened the peaceful protesters.

The woman, along with others in the yard, were seen with knives in their hands threatening the protesters. Several of the protesters said that Amsterdam then took a bucket and dipped it in a nearby gutter and threw the muddy water at them. She then ran inside, picked up a pitchfork and proceeded to exit the yard with intentions of confronting the protesters.

Police ranks who were stationed at the protest quickly disarmed the pregnant woman and arrested her. She was then taken away in handcuffs.

During her first court appearance, the woman claimed that on July 19, her child was asleep and the protesters were making “a set of unnecessary noise in front her house”.

Amsterdam further claimed that she threw a cup of clean water into the crowd but it did not catch anyone, after which she apologised for the act.