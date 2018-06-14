Case discharged against teen found with 3 grams of cannabis

Kevin Ridley, 17, a vendor of King Edward Street, Albouystown pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to him.

The court heard that on June 13, 2018 police were on patrol duties in the Albouystown area when they observed the accused acting in a suspicious manner. The officers then proceeded to caution Ridley before carrying out a search on his person, during which a small zip lock bag containing leaves and stems were found.

The suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 3 grams.

The accused admitted that the cannabis belonged to him. He was arrested and subsequently charged.

In his defence he told the court that he would usually use the herb as a medicine since he suffers from asthma.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objections to bail being granted.

However, Chief Magistrate McLennan then discharged the matter against the teenage vendor.