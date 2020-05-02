Carter Center unable to get approval to fly to Guyana to observe recount

With a countrywide recount imminent, the Carter Center Electoral Observer Mission says it has been unable to get approval from the Guyana Government for a flight to come here to observe the process.

“The Carter Center is trying to get an observer on a Monday flight to Georgetown to observe the recount but has so far been unsuccessful in getting approval from the Government of Guyana,” the Mission tweeted.

The Carter Center was one of several observers of the March 2 General and Regional Elections. It was also one of the many organisations that heavily criticised the electoral process, particularly the vote count in the country’s largest electoral district, Region Four.

The Center had noted that the process lacked credibility and transparency – an observation noted by other electoral observer missions.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guyana Government has closed all airports to incoming international flights, however permission can be granted for special cases.

Authorities already granted a request by the high-level team from the Caribbean Community which arrived in Guyana on Friday for purposes of observing the national recount.

In fact, the Guyana Elections Commission earlier today held a stakeholders meeting with the CARICOM delegation, its Commissioners, and representatives of the political parties.