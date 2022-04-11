Carpool to ease traffic congestion – Police Force urges

In an attempt to offer a solution to the increasing traffic congestion in the city, the Guyana Police Force said they are in support of carpooling.

Traffic officer attached to the Diamond Police Station on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), Inspector Maniram Jaganandan said he believes this will contribute to the ease of traffic congestion.

He said the carpooling plan is targeted at single-occupancy cars (one person in a car), and advised that families consider using one car within a household, rather than multiple.

“We are always advocating for carpooling because if everyone of us is working at a particular place in close proximity to each other, we can use one vehicle especially if it is four or five persons working at a particular place, we can carpool and go to work,” he explained.

Traffic in the city and the East Bank corridor reaches maximum congestion during peak hours in the morning and the afternoon. During the peak hours, there are hundreds of cars entering and leaving the city or heading over the Harbour Bridge, which would cause traffic build-up.

Research worldwide has shown that by having more people using one vehicle, carpooling not only eases congestion, but also reduces each person’s travel costs such as fuel costs, tolls, and the stress of driving.

Just recently, General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), Wayne Watson issued a warning to drivers who commute on the Demerara Harbour Bridge, to stop causing confusion by manipulating the lines and lanes to get a quick pass through the traffic.

Watson advised that drivers be very considerate, knowing the traffic build-up they can cause. He also asked that irrespective of what portfolio a person holds, he or she must be respectful of the other road users.

A week ago, the Guyana Police Force said that in an effort to reduce the traffic chaos and confusion at the Demerara Harbour Bridge, Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken met with Traffic Chief Ramesh Ashram and the DHBC management to reassess the traffic strategy that was put in place to alleviate the traffic woes at the bridge during the peak hours.

During the meeting, Traffic Chief Ashram said more traffic ranks will be visible at specific points along the road, to assess the traffic situation; and in the event of congestion, a decision will be taken to open up an extra lane to ease the traffic flow.