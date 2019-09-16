Carpenter stabbed by co-worker during argument

A carpenter is battling for his life at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) after he was stabbed twice to his body during a fight with a co-worker on Saturday.

The injured man has been identified as 27-year-old Ajay Prittipal of Hague, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Inews understands that the incident occurred just after midday on Saturday in Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank Demerara, where the duo was said to be constructing a house.

Based on reports received, an argument ensued between Prittipal and the suspect for reasons unknown but quickly escalated.

As the argument spiralled out of control, the duo began fighting but it was brought to an end by other co-workers who intervened.

However, while Prittipal was in the process of walking away, the suspect allegedly whipped out a knife and attacked him from behind, thus stabbing him once to his shoulder.

The victim attempted to block another stab but instead was stabbed to the lower arm.

The suspect was again pulled away from the victim but managed to flee the scene as attention was placed on Prittipal. The injured man was picked up and rushed to the WDRH where he remains in a stable condition.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched. The suspect is yet to be arrested.