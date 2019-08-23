Carpenter remanded on break and enter charge

A carpenter, who admitted that he assisted in removing items from a home that was broken into, was remanded to prison on Wednesday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Daniel Gulliford, 57, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The charge stated that between August 15 and 16, 2019, at Lot 335 Cummings Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, he broke and entered the home of Revton Turman and stole a number of items valued at $377,000.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield did not object to bail, however, he asked that bail be granted in a substantial amount based on the value of the items.

The prosecutor further indicated that the defendant had admitted to removing items from the home upon his arrest.

However, the defendant told the court that he was the victim’s neighbour, but due to the incident, he moved out of the area and has nowhere to go.

The Magistrate, after listening to both sides, remanded Gulliford to prison and the matter was adjourned until August 28, 2019.