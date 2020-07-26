Carpenter killed in Essequibo Coast accident

A 28-year-old carpenter was killed this morning (Sunday, July 26, 2020) after his motorcycle was involved in an accident on the Zorg Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

Jagdesh Singh called “Alex” of Lot 102 Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, died at sometime around 11:45h at Suddie Public Hospital.

Based on information received, Singh was riding motorcycle CE 2037 at a very fast rate heading north on the western lane of the Zorg Public Road, when he lost control of the bike and collided with a cow. This caused the cattle to run onto the opposite lane and ended up in the path of an oncoming Canter Truck, GNN 3846.

After hitting the cow, the motorcyclist served and collided with the right side of the canter resulting in him sustaining injuries.

Singh was picked up in a semi-unconscious state and rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

His body is currently at the Ondermeeming Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the driver of the canter is in police custody assisting with the investigation.