CARICOM team quits as court order blocks scheduled recount

The high-level team from CARICOM that was invited to oversee the recount of ballots cast at March 2, National and Regional Elections has withdrawn from the process and is expected to depart Guyana this evening following a court injunction to block the process.

A release issued by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Tuesday stated that in light of the recent development, the high-level independent CARICOM delegation has indicated that they would withdraw from the process.

However, the Guyana Elections Commission says it is hopeful for an early resolution.

The team would have met with GECOM several times following an agreement between President David Granger and Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo for a national recount.

The Independent High level team was chaired by the former Attorney-General and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Dominica Francine Baron, and comprise former Minister of Finance of Grenada Anthony Boatswain; Senior Lecturer in the Department of Government of UWI Cynthia Barrow-Giles; Chief Electoral Officer of Barbados Angela Taylor; and Chief Elections Officer of Trinidad and Tobago Fern Narcis-Scope.

The team was put together after CARICOM’s Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados intervened on the behest of President David Granger.