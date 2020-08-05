CARICOM SG looks forward to welcoming President Ali at next Heads of Govt meeting

(CARICOM Secretariat) – CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has congratulated Dr Irfaan Ali on his assumption to office as Guyana’s ninth Executive President, and said he looks forward to welcoming the new President as a member of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government at its next Meeting.

Dr Ali took the oath of office on Sunday 2 August 2020 after his People’s Progressive Party/Civic was declared the winner of the country’s 3 March 2020 Elections following an extended period of challenges.

“The people of Guyana have entrusted you with their leadership, at a most critical juncture in the country’s development,” the Secretary-General said in his congratulatory message.

“This demonstrates their acceptance of the policies and programmes that you and your Party have put forward for the future. The confidence they have placed in you should serve as an inspiration, as you undertake the task of uniting the country going forward,” Ambassador LaRocque added.

“The patience and composure you have displayed during the prolonged process prior to your swearing-in are qualities that bode well as you embark on your term of office,” he said.

“On behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and its Secretariat, I offer full support to you, Excellency, your Government and the people of Guyana, in the efforts to ensure a prosperous and secure future for the country, and convey best wishes for a successful tenure.

“I look forward, Excellency, to welcoming you as a member of the Conference of Heads of Government at its next meeting.”