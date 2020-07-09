CARICOM SG congratulates Anguilla’s new Premier and Government

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, on Thursday, extended congratulations to the new Premier of Anguilla Hon. Dr. Ellis Webster and his Anguilla Progressive Movement (APM) on their victory in the island’s General Elections of 29 June 2020.

The APM won seven of the eleven seats at stake, with the other four going to the outgoing Anguilla United Front of former Premier Mr. Victor Banks.

“Your success is a clear indication that the people of Anguilla are confident that the policies, which the APM espoused during the campaign, will ensure the further development of the island under your leadership,” the Secretary-General said in his congratulatory message, according to a CARICOM release.

“As your new Government seeks to carry out its mandate, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and its Secretariat, offer its support to your efforts,” Ambassador LaRocque said.

“I welcome you as Premier of Anguilla, an Associate Member of the Caribbean Community, to the Conference of Heads of Government,” he added.