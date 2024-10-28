CARICOM Secretariat to develop sustainable ocean management framework

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is making significant strides towards enhancing ocean governance and sustainable management of marine resources.

With the support of a £190,000 grant from the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (UK FCDO), the CARICOM Secretariat is embarking on a comprehensive initiative to develop a robust framework for sustainable ocean management.

Titled ‘Towards A Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Framework for Strengthening Oceans Governance – Effective Engagement in the International Oceans Agenda’, the project aims to support the collaborative development of a CARICOM Blue Economy Policy.

According to a recent press release, Director of Sectoral Programmes at the CARICOM Secretariat, Ambassador David Prendergast, explained that this initiative reaffirms CARICOM’s commitment towards developing a sustainable blue economy.

“This initiative is testament to CARICOM’s dedication to fostering a sustainable blue economy that benefits all Member States in recognition of the significant contribution the Caribbean Sea makes to CARICOM’s development priorities,” the missive detailed.

The primary objective of this project is to articulate a Policy that fosters improved governance, regional coordination and ultimately, enhanced capacity of Member States to sustainably manage both sovereign and shared marine resources. The policy will build on international momentum for sustainable ocean economic development, including the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS, Sustainable Development Goals, and the Commonwealth Blue Charter.

The project also seeks to upscale national successes and progress made under the UK’s Sustainable Marine Economies Programme.

CARICOM Member States are increasingly focusing on their Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) to unlock growth and development opportunities. These opportunities span various sectors, including fisheries, energy, nature tourism, and coastal and ocean services like carbon sequestration.

In the coming months, the project will undertake a comprehensive assessment of the policy, and the institutional and legal landscape within CARICOM Member States concerning sustainable ocean-based economies. There will also be a series of virtual and in-person consultations to engage stakeholders, share national progress, and identify regional priority actions.

Meanwhile, in Guyana, efforts has already been made over the years to foster a sustainable blue economy in the country. In June of 2022, the Guyana Marine Conservation Society (GMCS) launched its 5-Year Strategy Plan that would cover the period 2022-2027 with a focus on expanding its efforts to support effective conservation and management of ocean biodiversity and promote the growth of a sustainable blue economy.

The 5-Year Strategic Plan entails further research and monitoring to improve knowledge of Guyana’s marine and coastal ecosystem; promote education and awareness, that is intended to foster a greater appreciation of the values and threats to Guyana’s ecosystem; facilitate community development, that will empower coastal communities for increased resilience to climate change and other hazards; and strengthen its capacity as it relates to marine conservation and the sustainable development of the blue economy.

Moreover, as the country’s economy continues to accelerate as a result of its oil wealth, the Government has moved to update the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) to include new sectors, such as the blue economy and biodiversity conservation. Recognising this movement, the GMCS has also aligned its 5-Year Strategic Plan with the LCDS 2030.

