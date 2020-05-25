CARICOM pledges support for Guyana on its 54th Independence Anniversary

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has extended congratulations to the Government and People of Guyana as the country celebrates its 54th Anniversary of Independence on 26 May 2020.

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, in a congratulatory message to Guyana’s caretaker President David Granger said the people of Guyana should be proud of this milestone in their history.

He noted that the nation has left its mark on the world in the fields of education, sports, diplomacy, climate change and culture to name a few.

“Guyana is a valued member of the Caribbean Community from inception as an original signatory to the Treaty of Chaguaramas and has shaped its evolution through continued positive contributions,” the Secretary-General was quoted in a release as saying.

“The Community pledges its support to the people of Guyana and to the country’s efforts in all areas including economic, social and good governance,” he added.

CARICOM has been actively engaged in helping to resolve Guyana’s political crisis following the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados and four of her colleague Prime Ministers, had visited Guyana in March where they held a series of meetings with the various stakeholders, including; representatives of the various political parties and officials of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The regional body has also fielded a three-member Observer Team to oversee the country-wide recount of votes cast in the polls. The three-member Team is led by Ms. Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Government at the University of the West Indies (UWI), and includes Mr. John Jarvis, Commissioner of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission and Mr. Sylvester King, Deputy Supervisor of Elections of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.