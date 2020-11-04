CARICOM mounts election observer mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has mounted a six-person Election Observation Mission to monitor the General Elections in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, 5 November 2020, a release from the Georgetown-based Secretariat stated.

The Mission is headed by Mr Anthonyson King, a member of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission. The other members of the Mission include experts in Electoral Management and Administration and persons with election observation experience from CARICOM Member States. The core group, including the Chief of Mission, began arriving in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on 31 October 2020.

For CARICOM, election observation serves as a platform to support existing democratic traditions within the Caribbean Community as part of its wider policy of supporting democracy.