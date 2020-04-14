CARICOM heads to hold emergency meeting over COVID-19 on Wednesday

As Member States of the Caribbean Community continue their fight against the COVID-19 and its impact of lives and livelihoods, CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, will hold a meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government on Wednesday.

According to CARICOM Chair, this 9th Special Emergency Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will be conducted online.

Mottley said that there will likely be a discussion on the implementation of a common public health protocol and common border policies.

“I have written to my colleague Heads and asked that we meet on Wednesday, April 15, so that we can share ideas, share experiences first and foremost, but also look and see whether this is not the moment where CARICOM’s true promise is upon us; that the notion of a single domestic space; that the notion of a single market and what therefore are those things that we need to do in order truly to allow our sovereign boundaries to have a virtual reality that is a CARICOM entity, the Caribbean community while the legal sovereign boundaries remain what we know,” the CARICOM chairman said.

The CARICOM Chair noted that the Region can help to sustain itself by working together and unity is in fact what is most important at this time.