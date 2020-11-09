CARICOM congratulates US President-elect Biden

Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), on Monday, congratulated President-elect of the United States of America, Mr Joseph Biden, on his victory in the elections of 2 November.

Chairman of the Caribbean Community and Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadine, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, noted that the historic nature of this victory is exemplified by the election of Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, a person of Caribbean and South Asian descent, as the first woman to achieve that position.

According to PM Gonsalves, Mr Biden will assume office during one of the most challenging periods of recent history and his vast experience will be of great value to the global community at this time.

“The President-elect has been a friend to CARICOM and the Community looks forward to working with the new administration of the United States, in pursuing our common goal of advancing the wellbeing of our people. It is a country with which the Community is inextricably linked through geography, shared values, familial ties, and economic and security relations.

“The Community wishes President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris every success in their tenure,” Dr Gonsalves said.