CARICOM Chair calls for declaration of results “without further delay”

Chairman of the Caribbean Community, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves has called for the declaration of elections results in Guyana “without further delay”.

See full statement:

Statement by the Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Dr. The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on the ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) welcomes the progress towards the finalisation of the electoral process in Guyana following the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Wednesday 8 July. The Community calls on all stakeholders to respect the ruling of the CCJ, Guyana’s final court of appeal.

Indeed, the CCJ in the summary judgement aptly stated: “It has been four months since the elections were held and the country has been without a Parliament for well over a year. No one in Guyana would regard this to be a satisfactory state of affairs. We express the fervent hope that there would quickly be a peaceable restoration of normalcy.”

Accordingly, the Court’s ruling should lead to a declaration by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) of the results of the General and Regional Elections held on 2 March 2020, without further delay.

CARICOM commends the continuing patience and calm of the people of Guyana and calls on all stakeholders to respect the rule of law.